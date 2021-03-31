Connecting North Alabama - Denim and Diamonds for Davidson Farms

Shenandoah, the country music group from Muscle Shoals will perform at a special live concert for Denim and Diamonds, a fundraiser supporting Davidson Farms.

Lee Marshall, founder and Executive Director said, “Denim & Diamonds is Kids to Love’s signature fundraiser for Davidson Farms our home for girls in foster care. Our home sits in Madison County and serves girls ages 10-19 in foster care from across the state. We provide a home for our girls.” Kids to Love is a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in 2004. The organziation has had a direct impart on the lives of more than 275,000 children living in foster care.

The Denim and Diamonds event includes a VIP concert, dinner, and an opportunity to tour Davidson Farms.

For ticket information, click here.