Connecting North Alabama - Bullets, Bourbon, Barbecue, and Beretta for Veterans

The Huntsville SOF Network is hosting their fourth annual Bullets, Bourbon, Barbecue, and Beretta event at King B Farm in Ardmore, TN.

The event is September 16th, and includes a full day of shooting, eating, beverages, and socializing. Berettas will be available for shooting, followed by dinner.

VIP tickets which include all activities and a lunch with with Liam Collins, PhD, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired).

TJ Wright, President and Founder of Huntsville SOF Network (HSV SOF) competed with Dr. Collins on NCAA DIV I teams at West Point and they served together in the 82nd Airborne. When asked about Dr. Collins, Wright had this to say, “Everyone who has known and worked with Liam says that he is one of the most incredible people they have ever met… What I have seen over his decades of service is truly remarkable.”

Half-Day tickets include an afternoon of shooting as well a barbecue dinner and drinks. Registration opens August 1st. There is a limited number of slots avialable. Weapons and ammo are included.

All proceeds from the BBBB event will directly support Still Serving Veterans’ mission to help Veterans locate

meaningful employment anywhere in the nation, access the local VA benefits they’ve earned, and connect with the

community resources they need to build a better future. All services are provided to Veterans by Veterans at no cost

to the Veterans, their families, or employers.

Information about the event and registration can be found here.