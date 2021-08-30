Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools closing Tuesday due to severe weather threat Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama school systems move to remote learning Tuesday due to Ida’s severe weather threat Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Connecting North Alabama - USA Patriots Amputee Softball Game

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of September 11th.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 3:58 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

The USA Patriots will take on the BeArded WARRIOR in a softball game honoring the 20th anniversary of September 11th.  The game wll be held at Toyota field on Saturday, September 11th.  Gates open at 5:30pm, the game starts at 6:30pm.  Parking is free.  

There will be a meet & greet with the team before the game and fireworks and concert after the game. For tickets to the game, click HERE

Additional events are planned for the morning.

For information and to register for additonal events, scan the QR code.

8am Free Adventure Obstacle Course in the Toyota Field Parking Lot.                                   QR Code

10: am Corn Hole Tournament hosted by AUSA Redstone on the Toytota Field Concourse.       QR Code

10:30am Free Youth Softball Clinic let by the USA Patriots on Toytoa Field.                                QR Code

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events