Connecting North Alabama - USA Patriots Amputee Softball Game

The USA Patriots will take on the BeArded WARRIOR in a softball game honoring the 20th anniversary of September 11th. The game wll be held at Toyota field on Saturday, September 11th. Gates open at 5:30pm, the game starts at 6:30pm. Parking is free.

There will be a meet & greet with the team before the game and fireworks and concert after the game. For tickets to the game, click HERE.

Additional events are planned for the morning.

For information and to register for additonal events, scan the QR code.

8am Free Adventure Obstacle Course in the Toyota Field Parking Lot.

10: am Corn Hole Tournament hosted by AUSA Redstone on the Toytota Field Concourse.

10:30am Free Youth Softball Clinic let by the USA Patriots on Toytoa Field.