Christmas Charities Year Round to host Back 2 School Bash August 31st.

The nonprofit Christmas Charities Year Round will host a Back 2 School Bash on Tuesday, August 31st from 4pm until 6pm. The event will be held at the CCYR Warehouse located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Rd.



The Bash will celebrate the dedication of local educators, counselors, social workers and other community givers who serve vulnerable families and children. The public is invited to attend.



Covid precautions will be observed by social distancing inside and outside and required masking inside the warehouse.

Activities include music, provided by DJ Yogi, food for purchase from Badd Newz BBQ and Nanny’s Old Fashioned Lemonade food trucks and a special appearance by Santa in his summer attire.



Attendees can also tour the center and learn about the programs CCYR provides for families and children.

For more information, go to CCYR.ORG.