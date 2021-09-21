CONNECTING NORTH ALABAMA: Women’s Economic Development Council

WAAY-31 is connecting North Alabama community groups with people who can help them recover from the economic pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women’s Economic Development Council Foundation takes great pride in helping women achieve their goals and celebrate their accomplishments, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to the Foundation postponing one of its main ways to fund the mission.

The Foundation’s 20th Anniversary of Women Honoring Women event has been postponed to Nov. 30. It was originally set for Sept. 16.

The event serves as one of the WEDC Foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The funds raised are used to help women improve their lives through education by covering tuition costs, providing mentors and providing professional development as they build their careers.

WEDC Executive Director Jennifer Linden said the annual WHW fundraiser is one way people can help WEDC help others.

“This is what covers us throughout the year, so more sponsorships through table purchases and just getting the word out about the Women Honoring Women event” helps, Linden said.

WEDC plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary event with stories from past honorees and the welcoming of 2021’s honorees — Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley, IBERIABANK Senior Vice President Ginger Harper, NASA Deputy Director Dawn Stanley, Not One More Alabama Executive Director Patty Sykstus and The Company You Keep CEO PeggyLee Wright.

Those interested in donating can visit wedcfoundation.org/whw for more information. WEDC is a 501(c)(3) based in Huntsville.