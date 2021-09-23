CONNECTING NORTH ALABAMA: Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville

WAAY-31 is connecting North Alabama community groups with people who can help them recover from the economic pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most charities and community groups have focused missions and help with specific needs, but the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville has a much broader mission — helping the charities that help others.

The Community Foundation does this by raising money through donors and sponsorships that are given to other charities through grants. If it’s a Huntsville-area charity, it’s likely gotten help through the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville was founded in 2008 as the Community Foundation of Huntsville/Madison County. According to its website, the Foundation raised more than $32 million in its first decade and distributed more than $17 million in grants to nonprofits in the area.

But the pandemic has taken a bit out of nearly everyone’s budget, and that’s made it hard for many who regularly donate to continue giving to the charities they support — even as the need for support rises.

“Last year, we distributed over $800,000 for Covid relief, whether it was basic needs or health and wellness, so it’s just a variety of things,” Melissa Thompson, the organization’s CEO, said. “Whatever your passion, we have a purpose and a way you can get involved in supporting our community.”

The Foundation aims to improve quality of life in the Greater Huntsville area by increasing community awareness, deepening community investment and maximizing community impact. Recent projects include the Community Foundation Park, art installations in multiple parks and the launch of the Racial Equity Fund.

For more information on the Foundation, click here. To learn how you can contribute to the Foundation’s mission, click here.