CONNECTING NORTH ALABAMA: Christmas Charities Year-Round

WAAY-31 is connecting North Alabama community groups with people who can help them recover from the economic pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their name might get shortened to CCYR, but there’s nothing short or simple about what Christmas Charities Year-Round does for North Alabamians.

The nonprofit organization accepts donated items, then gives them to people who need them — all at no cost to the recipient. From clothes and toys to furniture and even medical equipment, CCYR doesn’t make a dime from the gift-giving and instead runs off additional donations from fellow North Alabamians.

However, like most charities, CCYR is feeling the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Money has grown tight, even as the usual expenses remain.

CCYR Executive Director Hilary Gould said the organization’s biggest expense is rent. According to its website, CCYR is currently housed in side-by-side offices on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

“That’s our biggest need right now — to find a building that is affordable, that we can continue working out of and still be able to provide our programs without charging our clients.”

Founded in 1949, CCYR continues striving to improve the quality of life year-round for Madison County residents by providing not just clothing or toys but all basic necessities, including food and household items. Staff members also help stock mobile closets at local schools in Huntsville City and Madison County school systems for students who may need clothing.

CCYR is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, meaning donations are tax-deductible. Visit ccyr.org to learn more about the foundation and click here to donate.