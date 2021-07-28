Clear
CCYR Double Good Popcorn Fundraiser

CCYR's Fundraiser runs July 29th through August 2nd.

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 4:11 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 4:13 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

Here is a great way to help out a local charity and have some delicious snacks.

Christmas Charitites Year Round is hosting a virtual pop-up store with Double Good Popcorn for a fundraiser.  Orders can be placed for a variety of flavors beginning Thursday, July 29th and will run until Monday, August 2nd.  Flavors include caramel-cheddar, butter, caramel, white cheddar, salt and pepper, kettle korn, and several spicy blends.  

Each bag of popcorn is approximately 5 cups and costs between $9 and $12.  Minimum of $18 is required for purchase.  

Christmas Charities Year Round is a 501(c)3 in Huntsville that provides basic necessities at no-cost to local families and children in need.  To learn more, go to CCYR.org.

To order from the popcorn pop-up store and support Christmas Charities Year Round, click HERE

