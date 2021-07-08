Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama recieve numerous financial donations at Leaders & Legends dinner

Thursday night, The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and the "Hiley Automotive Group" held their first live fundraising event since the pandemic began.

The annual "Leaders and Legends" dinner at the Von Braun Center is one of the area's largest fundraisers and attracts some of the world's most accomplished athletes, leaders, and speakers.

WAAY-31 sat in on the fundraiser and even spoke with a very special guest.

The Boys and Girls Clubs was looking to raise $50,000 Thursday night at the Von Braun Center.

Inside these doors, they sold things like rings and grills but one of the most exciting was to hear from someone we like to call "Primetime".

"What I always tell kids is we want to give you an opportunity to be exposed to see there's a big world out there, that they don't know anything about," Patrick Wynn.

Patrick Wynn is the President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama.

Thursday night at the Von Braun Center is something he's been looking forward to all year.

A chance to support the centers by bidding high ticket items like this grill or even this diamond ring.

Even, a chance to meet someone who's a product of the Boys and Girls Clubs himself:

Deion Sanders, NFL superstar that most call "primetime".

"It's so many people out there who need hope, need an opportunity, need a chance, just need a word, inspiration, and joy, love and appreciation and just to understand that they matter. If I can do that tonight, then that's an accomplishment for sure," he said.

Sanders told WAAY-31 he grew up going to the Boys and Girls Clubs just like many kids do across the country.

He says being here is his way of letting young people know they can make it too.

You just have to believe.

"If you believe in yourself, the world is at your beck and call. You just got to believe in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself, then nobody else will," said Sanders.

"We believe in all our kids and we believe in investing into each and every one of them," said Wynn.

If you didn't get a chance to make it out Thursday night, you can still support right from your phone by donating at any time to the Boys and Girls Clubs by just going to their website.

Wynn told us the Boys and Girls Clubs did okay during COVID last year.

The community stepped in and helped out where needed but that money is going towards financials for the center and to staffing.

Also at Thursday's event, Redstone Federal Credit Union announced they're donating $2,000,000 to help continue this cause.