Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama is in desperate need of Big's

The non-profit organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama, is in desperate need of mentors for children in the area. Currently, there are over 100 kids waiting to be paired with a big.

WAAY 31 is connecting North Alabama by sharing how you can help shape our country's future.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama is asking for just 4 hours of your time each month to help be a role model to some kids in the area and guide them on a pathway to success.

"A lot of young kids don’t have direction, a lot of young people, young men I think more so, don’t have a lot of direction," said Big Brother David Jones. "If we want kids to turn out like good citizens, you kind of have to give what you’ve learned as a good citizen and adult to kind of show them the way.”

David is a Big Brother to Brandon, not biologically, but he's definitely stepped into the role.

“I haven’t had really much of a figure like that as he has been to me, so he’s really taught me a lot," said Brandon.

“We get into a lot of manhood issues. Brandon’s 14, so we have those tough talks about life, manhood, you know, being a good friend, you know, being a good citizen, being a great student, those things, you know, life lessons," David explained. "Every time we get together it’s always a life lesson, giving, caring, sharing, you know, that sort of thing.”

The two have been brothers for three years now through the non-profit organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama. They've been supporting one another through whatever life throws at them.

“I appreciate a lot of the guidance because it helps me through a lot of tough times that’s happened in my life, he’s helped me lead through it," said Brandon.

David said they've both learned a lot from each other over the years, and said being a Big Brother is just as rewarding to him, as it is to Brandon.

If you would like to become a Big, click here.