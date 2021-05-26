Big Brothers Big Sisters of the TN. Valley host Treasure Hunt in downtown Huntsville

Pirates will be invading Huntsville on June 26th for The Pirates Treasure Hunt sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the TN. Valley.

The physically safe experience will guide participants through the streets of Huntsville where they will encounter virtual pirates, collect pieces of eight, and conquer challenges. The end goal is to discover where the buried treasure is.

The Pirates Treasure Hunt takes between 2 ½ and 3 hours to find complete and is designed for adult and teen teams of 2-6 persons. Kids under 12 can join a team for free. Tickets are $60 per team. The Huntsville experience will be held June 26th beginning at 10 a.m. Teams can begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., all teams must complete the hunt by 4 p.m.

The Pirates Treasure Hunt includes the following social distancing safeguards:

3-hour start window allowing teams to begin their quest anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Flexibility to choose your route and navigate challenges, in any order.

Outdoor challenge locations are large enough to spread out.

Face coverings are encouraged while in public.

For team tickets click HERE.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the TN. Valley is a 501 (c) 3 in Huntsville that serves families in the TN. Valley. For more information click BBBStv.org.