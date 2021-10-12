Aim for Advocacy to benefit the National Children's Advocacy Center

The National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC) will host the annual Aim for Advocacy clay shooting event Friday, October 15 at the Gonzales Farm in Limestone County.

Aim for Advocacy features four-person teams competing in morning and afternoon flights. Afternoon flights are full, but a few morning flights are still available. Professional instructors will be on hand and firearms are available to rent.

Lunch is provided between flights and participants can enjoy bourbon and cigars when the afternoon flights return from the shooting field.

This year the NCAC Young Professionals Advisory Council (YPAC) is hosting an Aim for Advocacy Pre-Party at Bullet and Barrel in Huntsville. The pre-party will include food, drinks, music, and a silent auction. The pre-party take place inside and outside Bullet and Barrel on Thursday, October 14 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Tickets are still available.

"We are excited to launch the Aim for Advocacy Pre-Party this year. Our YPAC worked hard to create this event in 2020, but we were forced to wait because of the pandemic," said NCAC Development Director Cynthia Parker. "Bullet and Barrel has the perfect facility for us to gather while adhering to safety protocols."

Aim for Advocacy and the Aim for Advocacy Pre-Party will raise money to provide evidence-based therapy and support services for children who have experienced sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, or witnessed traumatic events. Families do not pay for services provided by the NCAC.

