Uncle Maddio's Pizza closing after decreased business during Cecil Ashburn Drive closure

Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Jones Valley is closing its doors. A representative said the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure is partially responsible for this.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

A representative with Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Jones Valley said since the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure last month, they've seen a 20 percent drop in business. They can't survive until next year when the project is completed.

A customer, Brittany Walter, said she's noticed a change in Jones Valley that's affecting more than just Uncle Maddio's.

"I come here almost every day," said Walter. "I'm really sad to see it go."

Lunch at Uncle Maddio's is a lunchtime tradition for many people who work in the area.

"At least once or twice a week, sometimes three," said another customer, Arthur Arseneau.

Arseneau and his friends will have to find a new pizza place after Uncle Maddio's closes its doors on Sunday. There's already a new business gearing up to lease the property, but no official opening date has been set yet. It'll be a wine and tapas restaurant. 

