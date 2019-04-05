City of Huntsville says miscommunication about Cecil Ashburn project caused concern for homeowners

The City of Huntsville says a miscommunication about new blasting for the Cecil Ashburn Drive project caused concern for some homeowners.

The city put those concerns to rest on Friday when they told those homeowners there will not be any new blasting for the project.

People WAAY 31 spoke with are pleased with the city's response to their concerns. This is compared to how they felt going into the meeting, when they were very concerned their homes could be damaged by new blasting.

Keith Booker has lived on Donegal Drive, next to Cecil Ashburn, for over 20 years. He's kept close tabs on the project, because the work is right next to a cliff behind his home.

"This is where I first realized that something had changed," said Booker.

He noticed crews taking out trees, so he asked an inspector overseeing the project what was going on. Booker was told crews were clearing the area for blasting. This is where the city says the miscommunication happened. The contractor was only checking to see if blasting was a possibility, but decided against it.

When Booker found that out, he said it was a big relief. Another relief for him is that the city is adding a protected turn signal, where a green arrow is given for those going in and out of his neighborhood.

"I think all the residents were quite pleased with that," he said. "We're cautiously optimistic."

However, there are still some concerns.

"Certainly the foliage and large trees that have been lost in some areas," Booker said.

With the trees gone, there are also concerns about preserving the quiet nature of the neighborhood.

"Any increase in noise is obviously not desirable, but we understand that with more traffic, at least at the road level, there will be more noise," said Kevin Call, who lives next to Cecil Ashburn.

This is why Booker and Call would like to see the city replace the trees that were taken away. The city told WAAY 31 they're always willing to meet with homeowners to work on solutions to concerns they may have.