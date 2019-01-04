Cecil Ashburn Drive key project improvements

According to the city of Huntsville, the key project improvements to Cecil Ashburn Drive will be:
▪ Safety Improvements
▪ Skid Resistant Pavement
▪ 8-foot paved multi-use shoulders (each direction)
▪ Increased Sight Distance along Corridor
▪ Double Left Turn Lanes along Old Big Cove Road
▪ Dedicated Turn Lanes
▪ Significant Improvements to Land Trust Parking
▪ Additional Travel Lanes
▪ Concrete Medians
▪ Drainage Improvement
▪ Emergency Turnaround
▪ New Sidewalks along Sutton Road
