Cecil Ashburn: Huntsville says closure traffic congested but smooth

The city says commuters are getting used to the alternate routes.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here are the city of Huntsville's latest updates regarding Monday's closure of Cecil Ashburn Drive. Keep up with WAAY's continuing coverage of the closure by clicking here.

According to Jessica Carlton, digital media specialist for the city of Huntsville: 

Commuters are getting adjusted to alternate routes, and while traffic on these routes have been more congested than normal, traffic continues to flow smoothly and no reports of major congestions, delays or accidents have been received at this time in areas impacted by the closure.

City crews and HPD began monitoring traffic flow at 5 a.m. Monday and will continue to monitor traffic flow for the coming weeks to make adjustments and improvements as needed. We noticed this morning that many commuters are beginning their commute earlier than anticipated, so the city of Huntsville will adjust signal timings on Governors Drive to accommodate for an earlier start to assist further with an efficient traffic flow. We also noted that there was very little traffic increase on US72 and would encourage commuters to consider this route as a viable alternative.

The city of Huntsville would also like to remind commuters to use the designated alternate routes and discourage the use of other local roadways. The alternate routes specified are US72, Governors Drive and Hobbs Island Road. These routes will be frequently monitored and adjustments can be made to help improve traffic flow.

We recognize that commuters have adjusted their schedules and routes to prepare for the closure of Cecil Ashburn and greatly appreciate residents’ help to make this a smooth transition. Remember to obey traffic laws and be courteous as you make your way to your destination.

