Cecil Ashburn Drive Shutdown: Alternate Routes

The closure could last up to 18 months.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Rock Cut Road Alternate Route
Hobbs Island Road Alternate Route
Carl T. Jones Drive SE Alternate Route

The city of Huntsville recommends these alternate routes for drivers impacted by the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure:

The following major corridors connect Big Cove/Hampton Cove to destinations to the west and can be used as alternative routes:

* US 431/Governor’s Drive via Governor’s Drive

* US Highway 72 via Eastern Bypass/Rock Cut Road

* South Memorial Parkway/US 231 via Hobbs Island Road

