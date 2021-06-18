People in North Alabama happy to celebrate Juneteeth holiday on heels of it being a federal holiday

Celebrations surrounding the newest state and federal holiday kicked off Friday night in Florence.

WAAY-31 covered the block party for Juneteenth and the celebration over the new significance given the day.

It’s the first of several similar events taking place across North Alabama marking Juneteenth, the day that’s now a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

"Thank you, President Biden. Thank you to all the lawmakers who signed it into law. We appreciate y'all," said William Hampton.

William Hampton is the director of the Huntsville Revisited Museum and Juneteeth has a special place in his heart.

Not only is it the anniversary of African-American slaves in Galveston, Texas being given their freedom, it's also the anniversary of his museum's opening!

"We can have some honest conversations about this dark chapter in American history. But it's a great day and I'm just excited," he said. "It's not something that's going to make people sit back and say we have a holiday. But what do you use this holiday for, this holy day. Let it move you forward in a sacred trek toward a better day for everybody," said Jahni Moore.

The block party in Florence took on a festive tone, and across the state, similar celebrations and commemorations will be held unlike any other June 19th before.

"Our joy is resistance. We are here to express unapologetic joy because last year was a rough one," said Camille Bennett. "I do think it is a step. It's getting national recognition, it's getting more people behind it, more support behind other causes that may be more important," said Brittany Ragland.