WAAY 31 Black History Month Spotlight: Jesse Owens, Alabama's Olympic hero

The “Buckeye Bullet” James Cleveland Owens, otherwise known as Jesse Owens, was born in Oakville, AL., in 1913.

Owens went from a child who was often sick with pneumonia and chronic bronchial congestion to a high school track star setting records in the 100 and 200 dash.

Owens would go on to set more world records at The Ohio State University before joining the 1936 Olympic team in Berlin.

Nazi leader Adolph Hitler blasted the American team for including Black athletes, but those words didn’t stop Owens. He would go on to become the most dominant athlete of those Olympic games, winning four gold medals and breaking two Olympic records.

Many of the records Owen’s set took more than two decades to be broken.

Now, in his hometown of Oakville, a museum erected in his honor memorializes the iconic track star. Right outside, a statue of Owens running between Olympic rings stands to represent the legendary man who captivated the world during the 1936 Olympic games.