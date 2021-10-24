Historical marker dedicated to Black women suffragists unveiled Sunday

A first of its kind.

Sunday, a historical marker was unveiled and it honors 6 black women who started the women's suffrage movement in Huntsville.

This is the first historical marker dedicated to black women in the state.

"Black women actively participated in the making of our state and nation. When their history becomes known and is integrated into our historical narrative, then the full tapestry, that is Alabama history, can become visible," said Donna Castellano, who's with the Historic Huntsville Foundation.

Dozens of people came out for this momentous occasion, including Mayor Tommy Battle and Governor Kay Ivey.

But, among the crowd, the most special guests were actually the grandchildren of the six women being honored.

"With this event, on this land, their significant achievements in threading the needle towards the right to vote for all humanity," said Henderson Spillman, the grandson of India Herndon.

Descendants of some of Huntsville's first Black women voters sat among the crowd to see the historic marker be revealed at William Hooper Councill Memorial Park.

Etched on there are the names of the 6 women who helped start the women's suffrage movement in the Black community in Huntsville.

Their names are Mary Binford, Ellen Brandon, India Hernson, Lou Johnson, Dora Lowery and Celia Love.

These were not only pioneers, but also educators, philanthropists, community advocates and above all, family members.

"You've heard about, as I've said, Mary Wood Binford. But to us, she was just grandma," said Joan Carter, the granddaughter of Mary Binford.

Even though it's been just over 100 years since the movement finally made an impact,the women's granddaughters say it's time to keep the momentum up.

"We want to stand on the shoulders of those six bold, beautiful, Black women and do what we need to do, to get to the polls every time we're supposed to," said Yvonne Lowery-Kennedy, the granddaughter of Dora Lowery.

This won't be the last historical marker you see dedicated to the Black women who were movers and shakers in the Rocket City.

The Historic Huntsville Foundation is working to get several more up next year.