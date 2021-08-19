WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Sparkman Senators

Let’s meet the 2021 Sparkman Senators.

On game week, the Senators are looking forward to getting back on the field. After a 6-5 finish in 2020, head coach Laron White is confident that his squad can contend for a regional championship and make some noise along the way.

In his mind, strong leadership from the team’s seniors will help them get there.

“That's always the number one thing in our book is the seniors to lead by example,” White explained. “They should learn from the older guys and that’s what seniors are for. You know, just teach guys how to do it so when they leave everything just keep on working.”

Among the seniors is quarterback Lukas Schomburg, who can often be seen leading the huddle. Schomburg said this group is working to put together a high-scoring offense that the fans are going to love.

“All these guys out here man, we’re working hard and it’s just gonna be fun I think, really, really fun,” Schomburg explained.

Seeing a team that’s made a full 180° in camp this year, Schomburg has a state title on his mind.

The Senators’ first test is on Friday against Gardendale at home.

“I'm looking forward to it,” White said. “I’m excited. I’m hoping it don’t rain Friday night because we need a full stadium, we need to be packed, we need to be loud, so I can't wait.”