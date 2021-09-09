WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 9, 10 high school football games

Here are this week’s scheduled North Alabama high school football matchups!

Thursday, Sept. 9

7A

Austin at James Clemens

1A

Vina at Decatur Heritage

Friday, Sept. 10

7A

Florence at Albertville

Grissom at Sparkman

Huntsville at Bob Jones

6A

Columbia at Muscle Shoals

Cullman at Buckhorn

Decatur at Hartselle

Fort Payne at Springville

Hazel Green at Athens

Scottsboro at Arab

5A

Ardmore at Lawrence County

Crossville at Guntersville

East Limestone at Mae Jemison

Fairview at Douglas

Russellville at Brewer

Sardis at Geraldine

West Point at Boaz

4A

Central at West Limestone

DAR at North Jackson

Deshler at West Morgan

Madison County at JP2

New Hope at Randolph

Priceville at Brooks

Rogers at Wilson

Westminster Christian at Madison Academy

3A

Brindlee Mountain at Collinsville

Clements at Phil Campbell

Elkmont at Colbert Heights

Fyffe at Sylvania

Lauderdale County at Danville

Plainview at Asbury

2A

Hatton at Mars Hill Bible

North Sand Mountain at Section

Pisgah at Falkville

Sheffield at Colbert County

Tanner at Ider

Tharptown at Lexington

1A

Hackleburg at RA Hubbard

Phillips at Waterloo

Shoals Christian at Cherokee

Valley Head at Woodville