WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 9, 10 high school football games

Thursday, Sept. 9
7A
Austin at James Clemens
1A
Vina at Decatur Heritage
Friday, Sept. 10
7A
Florence at Albertville
Grissom at Sparkman
Huntsville at Bob Jones
6A
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Cullman at Buckhorn
Decatur at Hartselle
Fort Payne at Springville
Hazel Green at Athens
Scottsboro at Arab
5A
Ardmore at Lawrence County
Crossville at Guntersville
East Limestone at Mae Jemison
Fairview at Douglas
Russellville at Brewer
Sardis at Geraldine
West Point at Boaz
4A
Central at West Limestone
DAR at North Jackson
Deshler at West Morgan
Madison County at JP2
New Hope at Randolph
Priceville at Brooks
Rogers at Wilson
Westminster Christian at Madison Academy
3A
Brindlee Mountain at Collinsville
Clements at Phil Campbell
Elkmont at Colbert Heights
Fyffe at Sylvania
Lauderdale County at Danville
Plainview at Asbury
2A
Hatton at Mars Hill Bible
North Sand Mountain at Section
Pisgah at Falkville
Sheffield at Colbert County
Tanner at Ider
Tharptown at Lexington
1A
Hackleburg at RA Hubbard
Phillips at Waterloo
Shoals Christian at Cherokee
Valley Head at Woodville