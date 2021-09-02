WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 3 high school football games

Here are this week’s scheduled North Alabama high school football matchups!

Get scores, highlights and more on WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night at 10:20 p.m. on WAAY 31 and 11 p.m. on This TV, WAAY 31.6!

Don't forget to use #BigGame31

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

7A

Austin at Florence

Grissom at Huntsville

James Clemens at Bob Jones

Sparkman at Albertville

6A

Arab at Fort Payne

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Hartselle at Cullman

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Oxford at Scottsboro

5A

Ardmore at Brewer

Boaz at Crossville

Douglas at Sardis

Guntersville at Fairview

Lee at East Limestone

Mae Jemison at Russellville

West Point at Lawrence County

4A

Brooks at Rogers

Madison Academy at DAR

Madison County at New Hope

St. John Paul II at Randolph

West Limestone at Deshler

West Morgan at Priceville

Westminster Christian at North Jackson

Wilson at Central

3A

Asbury at Geraldine

Colbert Heights at Danville

Collinsville at Fyffe

East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Phil Campbell at Elkmont

Pisgah at Plainview

2A

Colbert County at Tharptown

Falkville at Whitesburg Christian

Ider at North Sand Mountain

Red Bay at Lexington

Section at Tanner

Sheffield at Mars Hill

Winston County at Hatton

1A

Cherokee at RA Hubbard

Coosa Christian at Woodville

Hackleburg at Waterloo

Phillips at Decatur Heritage

Valley Head at Cedar Bluff

Vina at Shoals Christian