WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 3 high school football games

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
7A
Austin at Florence
Grissom at Huntsville
James Clemens at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Albertville
6A
Arab at Fort Payne
Buckhorn at Hazel Green
Hartselle at Cullman
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Oxford at Scottsboro
5A
Ardmore at Brewer
Boaz at Crossville
Douglas at Sardis
Guntersville at Fairview
Lee at East Limestone
Mae Jemison at Russellville
West Point at Lawrence County
4A
Brooks at Rogers
Madison Academy at DAR
Madison County at New Hope
St. John Paul II at Randolph
West Limestone at Deshler
West Morgan at Priceville
Westminster Christian at North Jackson
Wilson at Central
3A
Asbury at Geraldine
Colbert Heights at Danville
Collinsville at Fyffe
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Phil Campbell at Elkmont
Pisgah at Plainview
2A
Colbert County at Tharptown
Falkville at Whitesburg Christian
Ider at North Sand Mountain
Red Bay at Lexington
Section at Tanner
Sheffield at Mars Hill
Winston County at Hatton
1A
Cherokee at RA Hubbard
Coosa Christian at Woodville
Hackleburg at Waterloo
Phillips at Decatur Heritage
Valley Head at Cedar Bluff
Vina at Shoals Christian