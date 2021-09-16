WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 16, 17 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!
Thursday, Sept. 16
7A
Albertville at Grissom
Friday, Sept. 17
7A
Bob Jones at Florence
James Clemens at Huntsville
Sparkman at Austin
6A
Arab at Southside Gadsden
Buckhorn at Decatur
Columbia at Hartselle
Cullman at Hazel Green
Muscle Shoals at Athens
5A
Boaz at Sardis
Brewer at East Limestone
Guntersville at Douglas
Jemison at Lee
Lawrence County at Russellville
West Point at Fairview
4A
Brooks at Deshler
DAR at Westminster Christian
JP2 at New Hope
Madison Academy at North Jackson
Priceville at Wilson
Randolph at Madison County
Rogers at Central
West Morgan at West Limestone
3A
Brindlee Mountain at Fyffe
Colbert Heights at Clements
Collinsville at Sylvania
Danville at East Lawrence
Elkmont at Lauderdale County
Geraldine at Plainview
2A
Colbert County at Hatton
Ider at Section
Lexington at Sheffield
Tanner at North Sand Mountain
Tharptown at Red Bay
Whitesburg Christian at Pisgah
1A
Gaylesville at Valley Head
Hackleburg at Cherokee
RA Hubbard at Phillips
Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage
Waterloo at Vina
Woodville at Sumiton Christian