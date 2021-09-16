WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Sept. 16, 17 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!

Get scores, highlights and more on WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night at 10:20 p.m. on WAAY 31 and 11 p.m. on This TV, WAAY 31.6!

Don't forget to use #BigGame31

Thursday, Sept. 16

7A

Albertville at Grissom

Friday, Sept. 17

7A

Bob Jones at Florence

James Clemens at Huntsville

Sparkman at Austin

6A

Arab at Southside Gadsden

Buckhorn at Decatur

Columbia at Hartselle

Cullman at Hazel Green

Muscle Shoals at Athens

5A

Boaz at Sardis

Brewer at East Limestone

Guntersville at Douglas

Jemison at Lee

Lawrence County at Russellville

West Point at Fairview

4A

Brooks at Deshler

DAR at Westminster Christian

JP2 at New Hope

Madison Academy at North Jackson

Priceville at Wilson

Randolph at Madison County

Rogers at Central

West Morgan at West Limestone

3A

Brindlee Mountain at Fyffe

Colbert Heights at Clements

Collinsville at Sylvania

Danville at East Lawrence

Elkmont at Lauderdale County

Geraldine at Plainview

2A

Colbert County at Hatton

Ider at Section

Lexington at Sheffield

Tanner at North Sand Mountain

Tharptown at Red Bay

Whitesburg Christian at Pisgah

1A

Gaylesville at Valley Head

Hackleburg at Cherokee

RA Hubbard at Phillips

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage

Waterloo at Vina

Woodville at Sumiton Christian