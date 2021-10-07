WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 7, 8 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!
Thursday, Oct. 7
7A
James Clemens at Grissom
4A
JP2 at Westminster Christian
Madison County at Madison Academy
3A
Lauderdale County at Phil Campbell
2A
Sheffield at Tharptown
Friday, Oct. 8
7A
Albertville at Bob Jones
Huntsville at Austin
Sparkman at Florence
6A
Buckhorn at Athens
Cullman at Columbia
Decatur at Hazel Green
Fort Payne at Southside Gadsden
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
Oxford at Arab
Scottsboro at Oneonta
5A
Douglas at Boaz
East Limestone at Ardmore
Fairview at Crossville
Jemison at Brewer
Lee at Lawrence County
Sardis at West Point
4A
Deshler at Rogers
New Hope at DAR
Priceville at Central
Randolph at North Jackson
West Limestone at Wilson
West Morgan at Brooks
3A
Asbury at Brindlee Mountain
Clements at East Lawrence
Collinsville at Plainview
Danville at Elkmont
Fyffe at North Sand Mountain
Sylvania at Geraldine
2A
Falkville at Tanner
Hatton at Red Bay
Ider at Pisgah
Mars Hill Bible at Lexington
Section at Whitesburg Christian
1A
Coosa Christian at Valley Head
Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff
Hackleburg at Phillips
RA Hubbard at Decatur Heritage
Vina at Cherokee
Waterloo at Shoals Christian