WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 7, 8 high school football games

Thursday, Oct. 7

7A

James Clemens at Grissom

4A

JP2 at Westminster Christian

Madison County at Madison Academy

3A

Lauderdale County at Phil Campbell

2A

Sheffield at Tharptown

Friday, Oct. 8

7A

Albertville at Bob Jones

Huntsville at Austin

Sparkman at Florence

6A

Buckhorn at Athens

Cullman at Columbia

Decatur at Hazel Green

Fort Payne at Southside Gadsden

Hartselle at Muscle Shoals

Oxford at Arab

Scottsboro at Oneonta

5A

Douglas at Boaz

East Limestone at Ardmore

Fairview at Crossville

Jemison at Brewer

Lee at Lawrence County

Sardis at West Point

4A

Deshler at Rogers

New Hope at DAR

Priceville at Central

Randolph at North Jackson

West Limestone at Wilson

West Morgan at Brooks

3A

Asbury at Brindlee Mountain

Clements at East Lawrence

Collinsville at Plainview

Danville at Elkmont

Fyffe at North Sand Mountain

Sylvania at Geraldine

2A

Falkville at Tanner

Hatton at Red Bay

Ider at Pisgah

Mars Hill Bible at Lexington

Section at Whitesburg Christian

1A

Coosa Christian at Valley Head

Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff

Hackleburg at Phillips

RA Hubbard at Decatur Heritage

Vina at Cherokee

Waterloo at Shoals Christian