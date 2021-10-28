WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 28, 29 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!
Thursday, Oct. 28
7A
Austin at Mountain Brook
Florence at Gardendale
Huntsville at Decatur
Sparkman at Muscle Shoals
6A
Scottsboro at Fyffe
4A
Deshler at Colbert County
3A
Hackleburg at Phil Campbell
Sheffield at East Lawrence
Valley Head at Collinsville
Friday, Oct. 29
7A
Guntersville at Albertville
Hazel Green at Grissom
Prattville at Bob Jones
6A
Arab at Boaz
North Jackson at Fort Payne
Pell City at Mae Jemison
5A
Crossville at Geraldine
Lawrence County at Danville
Pisgah at Douglas
Russellville at Madison Academy
Sardis at Hokes Bluff
West Limestone at Ardmore
Lee at Westminster Christian
4A
Brindlee Mountain at D.A.R.
Colbert Heights at Wilson
Lauderdale County at Brooks
New Hope at R.A. Hubbard
Priceville at St. John Paul II
Rogers at Lexington
3A
Asbury at Ragland
Clements at Hatton
Elkmont at Hanceville
Glencoe at Plainview
North Sand Mountain at Sylvania
2A
Mars Hill Bible at American Christian
Red Bay at Fayette County
Vina at Tharptown
Waterloo at Tanner
Whitesburg Christian at Coosa Christian
Winston County at Falkville
Woodville at Section
1A
Alabama School for the Deaf at Gaylesville
Lynn at Cherokee