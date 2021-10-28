WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 28, 29 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!

Thursday, Oct. 28

7A

Austin at Mountain Brook

Florence at Gardendale

Huntsville at Decatur

Sparkman at Muscle Shoals

6A

Scottsboro at Fyffe

4A

Deshler at Colbert County

3A

Hackleburg at Phil Campbell

Sheffield at East Lawrence

Valley Head at Collinsville

Friday, Oct. 29

7A

Guntersville at Albertville

Hazel Green at Grissom

Prattville at Bob Jones

6A

Arab at Boaz

North Jackson at Fort Payne

Pell City at Mae Jemison

5A

Crossville at Geraldine

Lawrence County at Danville

Pisgah at Douglas

Russellville at Madison Academy

Sardis at Hokes Bluff

West Limestone at Ardmore

Lee at Westminster Christian

4A

Brindlee Mountain at D.A.R.

Colbert Heights at Wilson

Lauderdale County at Brooks

New Hope at R.A. Hubbard

Priceville at St. John Paul II

Rogers at Lexington

3A

Asbury at Ragland

Clements at Hatton

Elkmont at Hanceville

Glencoe at Plainview

North Sand Mountain at Sylvania

2A

Mars Hill Bible at American Christian

Red Bay at Fayette County

Vina at Tharptown

Waterloo at Tanner

Whitesburg Christian at Coosa Christian

Winston County at Falkville

Woodville at Section

1A

Alabama School for the Deaf at Gaylesville

Lynn at Cherokee