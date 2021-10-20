WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 21, 22 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!
Get scores, highlights and more on WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night at 10:20 p.m. on WAAY 31 and 11 p.m. on This TV, WAAY 31.6!
Don't forget to use #BigGame31
Thursday, Oct. 21
4A
Brooks at Wilson
2A
Mars Hill Bible at Tharptown
Friday, Oct. 25
7A
Albertville at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Austin
Florence at Grissom
Huntsville at Sparkman
6A
Buckhorn at Hartselle
Columbia at Hazel Green
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
Decatur at Athens
Fort Payne at Oxford
Scottsboro at Pell City
Springville at Arab
5A
Douglas at Crossville
Guntersville at West Point
Lawrence County at Brewer
Lee at Russellville
Mae Jemison at Ardmore
Sardis at Fairview
Sylvania at East Limestone
4A
Deshler at Central
JP2 at Madison Academy
Madison County at Westminster Christian
New Hope at North Jackson
Randolph at D.A.R.
West Limestone at Priceville
West Morgan at Rogers
3A
Danville at Phil Campbell
East Lawrence at Colbert Heights
Elkmont at Clements
Fyffe at Asbury
Geraldine at Collinsville
Plainview at Brindlee Mountain
2A
Colbert County at Red Bay
Hanceville at Section
Hatton at Sheffield
North Sand Mountain at Falkville
Tanner at Pisgah
Whitesburg Christian at Ider
1A
Cherokee at Waterloo
Decatur Heritage at Hackleburg
Phillips at Vina
R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian
Sumiton Christian at Valley Head
Woodville at Appalachian