WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Oct. 21, 22 high school football games

Thursday, Oct. 21

4A

Brooks at Wilson

2A

Mars Hill Bible at Tharptown

Friday, Oct. 25

7A

Albertville at James Clemens

Bob Jones at Austin

Florence at Grissom

Huntsville at Sparkman

6A

Buckhorn at Hartselle

Columbia at Hazel Green

Cullman at Muscle Shoals

Decatur at Athens

Fort Payne at Oxford

Scottsboro at Pell City

Springville at Arab

5A

Douglas at Crossville

Guntersville at West Point

Lawrence County at Brewer

Lee at Russellville

Mae Jemison at Ardmore

Sardis at Fairview

Sylvania at East Limestone

4A

Deshler at Central

JP2 at Madison Academy

Madison County at Westminster Christian

New Hope at North Jackson

Randolph at D.A.R.

West Limestone at Priceville

West Morgan at Rogers

3A

Danville at Phil Campbell

East Lawrence at Colbert Heights

Elkmont at Clements

Fyffe at Asbury

Geraldine at Collinsville

Plainview at Brindlee Mountain

2A

Colbert County at Red Bay

Hanceville at Section

Hatton at Sheffield

North Sand Mountain at Falkville

Tanner at Pisgah

Whitesburg Christian at Ider

1A

Cherokee at Waterloo

Decatur Heritage at Hackleburg

Phillips at Vina

R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian

Sumiton Christian at Valley Head

Woodville at Appalachian