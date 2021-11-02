WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Nov. 4, 5 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!
Thursday, Nov. 4
7A
Oak Mountain at James Clemens
Friday, Nov. 5
7A
Florence at Thompson
Hewitt-Trussville at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Hoover
6A
Chelsea at Oxford
Cullman at Jackson
Decatur at Clay
Fort Payne at Briarwood Christian
Gardendale at Hartselle
Homewood at Arab
Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals
Southside at Mountain Brook
5A
Ardmore at Alexandria
Boaz at Parker
Center Point at East Limestone
Douglas at Pleasant Grove
Fairfield at Fairview
Lee at Leeds
Lincoln at Russellville
Ramsay at Guntersville
4A
Central at Good Hope
Dora at Brooks
Etowah at Priceville
Fayette County at Randolph
Hamilton at Madison Academy
Madison County at Northside
North Jackson at Gordo
Rogers at Oneonta
3A
Clements at Winfield
Colbert Heights at Oakman
Geraldine at Ohatchee
J.B. Pennington at Phil Campbell
Piedmont at Sylvania
Plainview at Saks
Vinemont at Lauderdale County
Walter Wellborn at Fyffe
2A
Colbert County at Cleveland
Hatton at Spring Garden
Ider at Aliceville
Lamar County at Tanner
North Sand Mountain at Midfield
Sand Rock at Mars Hill Bible
Southeastern at Lexington
Sulligent at Pisgah
1A
Gaylesville at Wadley
Hackleburg at Hubbertville
Marion County at Decatur Heritage
Meek at R.A. Hubbard
Phillips at Pickens County
Ragland at Valley Head
Sumiton Christian at Winterboro
Woodland at Cedar Bluff