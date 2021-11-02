WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Schedule for Nov. 4, 5 high school football games

Here are this week’s North Alabama high school football matchups!

Thursday, Nov. 4

7A

Oak Mountain at James Clemens

Friday, Nov. 5

7A

Florence at Thompson

Hewitt-Trussville at Bob Jones

Sparkman at Hoover

6A

Chelsea at Oxford

Cullman at Jackson

Decatur at Clay

Fort Payne at Briarwood Christian

Gardendale at Hartselle

Homewood at Arab

Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals

Southside at Mountain Brook

5A

Ardmore at Alexandria

Boaz at Parker

Center Point at East Limestone

Douglas at Pleasant Grove

Fairfield at Fairview

Lee at Leeds

Lincoln at Russellville

Ramsay at Guntersville

4A

Central at Good Hope

Dora at Brooks

Etowah at Priceville

Fayette County at Randolph

Hamilton at Madison Academy

Madison County at Northside

North Jackson at Gordo

Rogers at Oneonta

3A

Clements at Winfield

Colbert Heights at Oakman

Geraldine at Ohatchee

J.B. Pennington at Phil Campbell

Piedmont at Sylvania

Plainview at Saks

Vinemont at Lauderdale County

Walter Wellborn at Fyffe

2A

Colbert County at Cleveland

Hatton at Spring Garden

Ider at Aliceville

Lamar County at Tanner

North Sand Mountain at Midfield

Sand Rock at Mars Hill Bible

Southeastern at Lexington

Sulligent at Pisgah

1A

Gaylesville at Wadley

Hackleburg at Hubbertville

Marion County at Decatur Heritage

Meek at R.A. Hubbard

Phillips at Pickens County

Ragland at Valley Head

Sumiton Christian at Winterboro

Woodland at Cedar Bluff