WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Playoff Game of the Week: Priceville vs. Madison Academy

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Playoff Game of the Week for Round Two is Priceville (10-1) vs. Madison Academy (10-1).

In Alabama, only 16 teams remain in the hunt for a blue map in 4A football, a number that will continue to shrink each Friday until a champion is crowned in Birmingham on Dec. 3.

This week, it’s a battle for the right to advance between two of North Alabama’s best teams, but the second round has not been friendly to either team. The Mustangs haven’t won here since 2016, and the Bulldogs are winless.

“History won’t matter when we’re lined up against Madison Academy on Friday night,” Priceville’s Chris Foster said. “Really, we’re just focusing on doing our jobs and our assignments and trying to execute those to the best of our abilities.”

This week, Foster’s team is focused on the two points he’s been preaching all season long: “Stopping the run and establishing the run. If we can do those two things we give ourselves the best shot at winning.”

But stopping the Mustang charge, led by Will Stokes, is no easy task. Many have tried and few have succeeded. Madison Academy Head Coach Bob Godsey said the play of the offensive line, quarterback and wide receiver have set him up for success.

“He’s the guy that shows up every day, works hard, prepares, and I think you see that on Friday nights,” he explained.

Bill Washington Stadium is the site of Friday’s game, where Godsey hopes the home-field advantage comes into play.

“Any time you’re comfortable, obviously you’re gonna play better and be more confident. Everybody wants to play at home,” Godsey said.