WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Athens

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Four is Muscle Shoals (4-0) vs. Athens (3-1).

Postseason football is a preseason goal for every team in the state. Now in regional play, teams are starting to see how they stack up.

Only three teams remain undefeated in Region 8 play and two of them will meet on Friday when the Golden Eagles host the Trojans.

“It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the opportunity,” Muscle Shoals Coach Scott Basden said. “We’ve got an opportunity to go over there and get another leg up in the region and establish ourselves as one of the frontrunners.”

“The winner of this game obviously has a leg up on everyone but it’s not the end of the world -- as far as the season goes -- if you don’t win this one,” Athens Coach Cody Gross said. “Big thing is you’ve got to be one of those top four in the region and it gives you a shot.”

There is a mutual respect between these coaches, both feeling that this game will put their teams to the test on both sides of the ball.

Come Friday, both coach Gross and Basden will have their eyes on Athens’ quarterback Jaden Jude.

“It’s his first year playing quarterback,” Gross said of his quarterback. “He’s a converted receiver, but his athleticism, his strength, his football IQ, a lot of those things give us a chance.”

“We’ve got our work cut out for us and so you know we’ve just gotta do our job and play football for four quarters,” Basden said of the matchup.

The Trojans haven’t lost to the Golden Eagles since 2014. Athens will have its sights set on ending that streak on Friday night at Athens Stadium.