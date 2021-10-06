WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Seven is Hartselle (7-0) vs. Muscle Shoals (6-0).

With the playoff picture starting to take shape, two of the state’s best 6A teams are getting set to battle in a Region 8 showdown as the Trojans host the Tigers.

“This is why you get up at 6 a.m. in August and July and June and come out and do what we do and go through a hard spring to get yourself to this point to where you can compete at this level,” said Hartselle Coach Bryan Moore.

Moore feels that last year’s Muscle Shoals game put his team on a path of success. Standing unbeaten in Week Seven, Moore called this Trojans team the biggest challenge on their schedule.

“It gets you ready for November because the margin for error is razor-thin,” he said. “If you go out there and you mess up and drop a punt or have a major self-inflicted issue, they’re gonna beat you and that’s the way it is in November.”

Each week, Trojans Head Coach Scott Basden tells his team, “It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the opportunity.”

But, he knows this Hartselle squad can present challenges all over the field. With a playoff spot already secured, Basden said his guys are playing with chips on their shoulders and view this as a chance to improve their position.

“The main thing is to keep climbing,” he said. “That’s sort of how we do it. We don’t circle one opponent or one game like, ‘Oh, we got to have this one.’ We want to win every game.”

These teams have split their last six meetings. We’ll see if the Trojans can keep the streak alive with a win on Friday or if its the Tigers taking control of the region again.