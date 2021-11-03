WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Gardendale vs. Hartselle

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs is Gardendale (8-2, 4-2 6A) vs. Hartselle (10-0, 7-0 6A).

As far as seasons go, things couldn’t have gone much better for the Hartselle Tigers. The team finished with a perfect 10-0 record and claimed its first region title since 2018. Now, the Tigers are looking to win their first playoff game under Head Coach Bryan Moore.

“I think you can say that no game is bigger than another, but I don’t think that’s necessarily true,” Moore said. “The people know what’s going on. The fact that if you lose you go home and you’re done after a great season -- it has to weigh in and so you’ve got to raise your level a little bit.”

Coaches always say their teams need to take things one game at a time and in the playoffs that’s the only option. This week, the Gardendale Rockets are getting all their attention.

“They’re extremely talented, they’re very athletic. Several college players on defense, a few college players on offense, extremely well-coached. Coach Eads does a good job. This is as tough of a 1-4 matchup as I’ve ever seen,” Moore said.

Coming off a bye week, Moore says there is a lot of energy in his locker room -- with a shared sense of urgency and understanding of the importance this game holds.

“That’s what we’re talking about and that seniors are stepping up and we’ve put them in roles to step in front of the team and talk about ‘What if.’ You know, ‘What if this is my last game?’ and hopefully, that will raise the performance of everybody.”

Perfect record aside, Moore still believes his team hasn’t played a “complete game” yet. They’ll need to click in all three phases of the game to win this one and they have a chance to do it at home.

“It needs to be loud,” Moore said. “Home-field is home-field because of the fans, you know. It’s because of our band and cheerleaders and everybody involved so we need ‘em. We need em loud, we need em there early.”

Kickoff from J.P. Cain field is scheduled for 7 p.m.