WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Cullman vs. Muscle Shoals

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Nine is Cullman (7-2, 5-1 6A) vs. Muscle Shoals (7-1, 5-1 6A).

Though the 6A Region 8 title is already locked up by the Hartselle Tigers, the battle for second place and a chance to host a playoff game are on the line this Friday in the Shoals.

“When you get in the playoffs, thats always big to play at home,” Trojans’ head coach Scott Basden said. “So we have that opportunity. We need to try to take advantage of it.”

In a region with as much talent as theirs, coaches like Basden and Cullman’s Oscar Glasscock feel that you need to come prepared to be tested each and every week.

“It’s like the SEC West,” Glasscock said. “For us just to be competitive and in the conversation, it’s a fine complement to our program. But I’m gonna tell you -- if you don’t bring your a game and you’re as healthy as you can be and as fresh as you can be and hit on all cylinders -- you can get embarrassed.”

Both teams enter the week with 5-1 region records, knowing all they need is one more win. For each coach, there are obstacles the opponent presents that they see as potential issues.

“It’s always tough playing them. They’re big kids, fundamentally sound football team,” Basden said.

“They make you defend the whole field,” Glasscock said of the Trojans. “They really have no weaknesses that I can see.”

Talent aside, it seems like the Trojans might be playing with a chip on their shoulder from their last meeting with the Bearcats.

“We went down there last year and got beat on an onside kick and lost the region championship,” Basden explained. “So, you know, that’s still a spur in our side.”

“We’ve got to play a lot better this year and try not to let that happen again.”