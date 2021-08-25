WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Austin vs. Decatur

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week One is the River City Rivalry: Austin (0-1) vs. Decatur (0-1).

It’s safe to say that Week Zero was disappointing for both the Red Raiders and Black Bears as both teams dropped their first game.

“We made a lot of mistakes, I made a lot of mistakes coaching the game and as players, we made a lot of mistakes, but our players played hard,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said Wednesday.

“We made fundamental errors,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock explained. “Things that we’d worked on all year, all spring, all offseason, and put a lot of effort into working on it and still made those same mistakes.”

Heading into a matchup at Ogle Stadium on Friday, both coaches feel that we’ll see a different effort from their guys this week. But this isn’t just another game. It’s the River City Rivalry.

“It's two teams within the same town. It goes back a long, long time. And it’ll be a great environment,” Perkins said. “Pretty much everybody in the City of Decatur who has ever had anything to do with Austin and Decatur want to come to this game and see both teams perform.”

The Black Bears and Red Raiders have been battling it out for the pride of Decatur since 1965. Decatur leads the all-time series (36-22) but Austin has gained the upper hand in recent years.

“We’ve been beaten six times in a row and that has never happened,” Adcock said. “This is kind of a date that we’ve circled with our kids. all of them are important, but it’s time that we got back to playing football like we’re supposed to play ball.”

With front-loaded schedules, both teams know the importance of picking early season wins.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity as I know his team is looking forward to it, as well,” Perkins said.

Will the Black Bears make it seven straight or will the Red Raiders end the streak? We’ll find out Friday night.