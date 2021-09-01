WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: James Clemens vs. Bob Jones

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week for Week Two is the Madison Bowl: James Clemens (2-0) vs. Bob Jones (0-1).

Two schools, two names, one town and one game. Every September since 2012, Bob Jones Patriots and James Clemens Jets have met for the bragging rights in Madison.

“It’s just like any other rivalry game.” Patriots’ head coach Kelvis White said. “The kids are excited, they all know each other and it means something to this community.”

“The kids are fired up about it, the community is excited about it and it should be a really good contest,” Jets’ head coach Chad McGehee explained.

In this series, history has favored Bob Jones, with the Patriots winning the first six meetings. But since then, the momentum has swung, with the Jets on a three-game streak.

McGehee, in his first year with James Clemens, will look to make it four on Friday. The Jets’ coach is off to a hot start in Madison -- with his team outscoring opponents 79-7 in their first two games.

But even up against a winless Bob Jones team, McGehee knows this week will be different.

“Their season hasn’t started as they would like but you know I tell our guys you can throw out the records in this one. It doesn’t matter because they’re gonna come to play.”

On the other side of the field, Pats’ coach Kelvis White knows that the record doesn’t reflect the hard work his team has put in. This Jets team will be a handful, but with playoff implications on the line, White expects his guys to step up.

“We want to go out and play well every week and continue to improve throughout the season,” White said. “So again, it can definitely be a boost to our season at the end of the day, so that’s why we want to go out there and play well … just to have a chance to get in the playoffs and a chance to compete for a championship.”

The tenth all-time meeting is this Friday at Bob Jones.