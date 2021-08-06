“We need better communication; we need to figure out what’s going on with transportation," HCS parents want answers about the buses

Parents in the Huntsville City School District want to know what is going on with the buses and bus routes. Some said kids aren't getting dropped off in the evening until 5:45.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents to learn what answers they want to hear from the district.

One of Kelly Nicholas's kids goes to Hampton Cove Middle School. On the first day of school, her daughter's bus didn't pick the kids up in the afternoon until 4:15, that's more than an hour after their classes had ended.

“We need better communication; we need to figure out what’s going on with transportation," said Nicholas.

Hampton Cove Middle School isn't the only school in the district that's having problems with the buses. Parents across the district told WAAY 31 the buses will be late to pick them up in the morning and afternoon.

“We as parents don’t know, we don’t know what’s taking so long. We’re not being notified," said Nicholas.

The district reached out to Nicholas Thursday evening and said they're looking into the situation with the buses.

School started on Wednesday, so Nicholas knows there's going to be some issues at the start of the school year, but she learned parents have spoken with school officials about these problems since 2019.

She said she wants to work with the school in figuring out a solution, not against them.

“What we’re hearing now is that things are going to steady out, that it’s going to get better, and it does, it usually does but part of the reason it gets better, is because the parents figure out alternatives, whether it’s carpooling, picking their kids up, having their kids walk, they pull their children off the buses, and that’s not going to fix the problem, it just reduces the amount of kids having to deal with the problem," Nicholas explained.

She said one of the main things she and other parents want to see is an improvement in communication. They want to be notified if the buses are running behind schedule because it can cause them to panic if 5 o'clock rolls around and their kid still hasn't been dropped off.

A spokesman from the district said they're working to minimize the delays. However, they're common in the beginning of the year because bus drivers are having to make sure the correct kids are getting on the bus and getting off at their drop-off location.