On Tuesday, WAAY 31 learned West Limestone High School has 18 students with coronavirus and 110 are in quarantine. That's almost 20% of all the school's traditional students. No teachers have tested positive but four are in quarantine.

West Limestone High School principal, Russ Cleveland, said the next step may be to go all virtual. He said the main reason they may choose that option is because of the number of teachers in quarantine and the shortage of substitutes.

Cleveland said they're getting close to that threshold.

"We do have four faculty members that are affected by quarantine from their child at Sugar Creek," said Cleveland. "So, I think if we get into the six, seven, eight, nine, ten teachers, yeah I think we’re at that threshold.”

Cleveland said he knew he had to take action to prevent an outbreak at the school.

On Tuesday, he announced students can now learn from home until fall break with no penalty. Cleveland said about 50 parents decided to take the virtual option.

“I think with us allowing them to stay home till next Friday, if they feel nervous, it has thinned out the classroom, it puts their mind at ease, it puts the teachers at ease," said Cleveland.

Students who opt to stay home will complete their work on Google Classroom.

“The teachers have already got everything on google classroom, they can work from home," said Cleveland. "They shouldn’t miss a beat, they just won’t be here but it does help us thin the classrooms out.”

As of Tuesday, all extracurricular activities are running with the exception of J.V. and Varsity Volleyball. Athletes on those teams were exposed to the virus.

Cleveland told WAAY 31 he is speaking with the district to figure out the next steps to keep everyone safe.