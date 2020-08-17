Huntsville City Schools says first day of virtual learning only was successful

UPDATE: Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said she had the opportunity to be a student in many classes on Monday.

The district rolled out a new program for virtual learning, Schoology. Finley said if there are questions about the technology, parents should refer to the district's website.

Finley said there’s been good feedback from parents. Administrators said there have been some technology issues, but they've been able to solve them.

Finley said she hasn’t heard of any issues with attendance. She encouraged that if people do have issues, they should reach out to the district.

She said they wanted to make sure there were devices for all students, and the district reached out to internet companies.

Finley said they talked with the state superintendent and will be releasing more information next week about meeting the internet needs of all students.

Lessons are recorded so students can re-watch them. The district has about 23,500 students. Administrators said they will monitor dress code etiquette and talk to parents and teachers.

The district is adding permanent substitute teachers to each school.

FROM EARLIER:

The superintendent of Huntsville City Schools is providing an update about the first day of school.

Students started class Monday morning. The district is doing at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.

Superintendent Christie Finley and other administrators are speaking at 1 p.m. about the first day and are doing a brief Q&A.

The announcement about virtual learning only was made in a joint news conference with all three Madison County school districts on July 22.

After the nine weeks, parents may have the option to continue an all virtual learning program or have their students go back to the classroom.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.