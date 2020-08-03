WATCH LIVE: Alabama health, education officials discuss coronavirus contact tracing app for college students

On Monday at 10 a.m., officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health and The University of Alabama System are giving an update about the state’s contact tracing app.

The app is called "GuideSafe.” A news release from the state’s health department describes it as “the uniting platform/brand for ongoing communication about COVID-19 testing, tools and actions, and was developed by a team of experts at UAB to promote a safe entry to higher education campuses and ongoing COVID-19 monitoring for students and the community at large.”

GuideSafe is funded by $30 million from the federal CARES Act.

