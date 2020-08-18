WATCH LIVE: Alabama High School Athletic Association holds virtual news conference

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is hosting a news conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

We expect to hear from the association's executive director, along with head coaches from schools playing in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic matchups.

The association released its “best practices” for fall sports in late July. You can find these here.

The following individuals are scheduled to speak during the news conference:

· Steve Savarese, AHSAA Executive Director

· Jamie Lee, AHSADCA Director (host of the games)

· Kay McCreery, representing the City of Montgomery

· Jon Holder, host of AHSAA TV Weekly television show which airs each Wednesday over WOTM TV and the AHSAA TV Network

· Carver-Montgomery Volleyball Coach Virginia Franklin

· Tallassee Cross Country Coach Danny Worley

· Pike Road Head Football Coach Patrick Browning

· Montgomery Catholic Head Football Coach Aubrey Blackwell

· Wetumpka Head Football Coach Tim Perry

· Prattville Head Football Coach Caleb Ross