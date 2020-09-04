WAAY 31 gets inside look of what classrooms will look like in Madison City Schools

We are getting a first look at what students in Madison City Schools can expect to see when they return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Safety measures include clear shields around students' desks and hand sanitizer stations throughout the schools.

Signs cover schools reminding students and staff to social distance, but there are other measures in place to make sure people stay as far apart as possible.

Arrows on the floors, hand sanitizing stations and shields around desks. It's far from your typical first day of school, but this year, these are essential for safety.

"Any school person right now would tell you they are nervous," said superintendent of Madison City Schools, Ed Nichols.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols told WAAY 31's Casey Albritton the district is doing all it can to protect kids.

"They will see that we will have protocols to train them. That's one reason we are bringing them in half groups for the first four days, to talk about how to social distance, reemphasize washing their hands, wearing their mask," said Nichols.

The district put shields around every students' desk, something parent, Karla Greene, approves of.

"I know that it's going to be a change, it's going to be different, but I think it's a good thing for our schools and our kids," said Greene.

At Heritage Elementary School, students will follow stickers on the floor in the cafeteria and pick up their lunches to take back to their classrooms.

Students will move through hallways at different times so they can social distance and masks are required all day.

"It's going to take time to understand why they are doing these things differently but I think they are going to be fine. I'll be new but something they can adjust to," said Greene.

Greene thinks parents should help children get used to the changes.

"This is the time that we are facing right now and we have to learn from this. If I'm being pessimistic, if I'm not being positive, of course, they are going to react the same way," said Greene.

The district estimates 65% of students will return to the traditional school on Tuesday.

The district also told Casey teachers will not have shields around their desks, but will be given face shields or masks to wear.