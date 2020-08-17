University of Alabama: Less than 1% of tested students have coronavirus

The University of Alabama announced Monday that 237 students, or less than 1 percent of the 25,948 tested students, were found to have coronavirus in recent testing.

This includes students "who completed testing either at one of the 13 GuideSafe testing sites statewide, through a mail-in test or by a personal physician," the university's news release said.

These results include all students who were tested as of Aug. 16.

The university reports it has about 38,000 total students.

All students must have proof of testing negative for coronavirus before they will be allowed to attend class.

Classes begin Wednesday.

