U.S. Space & Rocket Center opens day camp to help families with remote learning

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is offering a day camp program to help families with remote learning.

The Community Day Camp starts Sept. 7 and is open for children in grades one through six.

“The Rocket Center’s experienced staff will oversee the program, which will include dedicated time for students to focus on their individual coursework in four, one-hour learning blocks," a statement from the rocket center on Wednesday said.

Students are able to work from their own school system and grade requirements. They’ll also use their own electronic devices.

“The Community Day Camp program will operate with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required for all staff and participants as well as daily temperature checks and symptom screening,” the statement says.

The camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with after-program care available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. It costs $249 per week, with an additional $50 charge for after-program care. The center says lunch is provided in the Space Camp Crew Galley.

To register, click here.