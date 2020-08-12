Two Lawrence County schools start the year off virtually

Both Moulton middle and elementary school will be virtual until Aug. 26 after staff from both schools were exposed to COVID-19.

WAAY 31 spoke with Lawrence County Superintendent, Jon Bret Smith, about last minute changes and how the district is helping parents adjust.

Lawrence County pushed the first day of virtual learning to Monday, Aug. 17. That way parents have time to get the technology they need.

He said teachers are also going to be lenient with assignments.

“We’re going to take it very easy and we’re going to be very easy to work with about these because we realize it is last minute and spur of the moment for our parents,” said Smith.

The schools are focused on making sure everyone can get the equipment they need dto start the school year.

“Nobody will be penalized for not having wifi, not having access to the internet on this short of notice," said Smith. "We’re going to do the very best we can. We’re working on that as a system and the state is also working on it.”

The schools posted this information about equipment pickup:

Chromebook/Information pickup for Virtual Learning for ALL students who have not received their chrome books

Aug. 14, Friday and Aug.17, Monday

8:30-10:00-5th grade -car rider line

10:30-12:00-6th grade-car rider line

12:30-2:00-7th and 8th- car rider line

After hours pickup will be Monday, Aug.17 from 4:00-7:00-car rider line.

Access to WiFi:

*Each school has WiFi available for use in teacher parking lots.

*Buses with WiFi will be parked throughout the Moulton School district in areas not close to schools. These will be located at central locations within each community. We are in the process of determining these locations and will inform you ASAP.

*you will be provided a password for on campus WiFi by your teacher

*you will be provided a password for bus WiFi by your teacher

Smith explained some employees at both schools were in close contact with someone who tested positive. He said they weren't going to risk students safety by keeping school open and potentially exposing them.

Smith told WAAY 31 there is no specific number of outbreaks or cases that would force the entire district to go virtual but they system is ready.

“I think we all anticipate later in the fall maybe when the traditional flu season comes about there may be a possibility we have to close," said Smith. "We hope not, but that’s a real possibility.”

The employees exposed are quarentining.