Tuscumbia police increase patrols as students head back to school

The FBI sent a warning saying there could be copy cat crimes in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

WAAY 31 spoke with a Shoals police chief who says those warnings are very real and a reason why school resource officers are focusing on keeping kids safe as they head back to school.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says they will have extra patrols at all Tuscumbia City Schools on Tuesday to make sure traffic runs smoothly and all of the schools have resource officers.

"It's always a concern when you have incidents like what took place over the weekend with copy cats out there," Logan said.

Logan said all of Tuscumbia's four schools, from elementary to high school, will have an officer in them. Each officer is trained to respond to an active shooter situation.

"Every police officer is now trained in the same identical way for the different levels of active shooter," Logan said.

Logan said they had a meeting with teachers, the superintendent and police to go over safety measures before Tuscumbia City Schools start back on Tuesday.

"They know what to expect from us if a situation, God forbid, were to ever happen, so we know what their role will be," Logan said.

It was a team effort between the city and school system to split the cost of having resource officers in every school.

"It's a tremendous asset for us. I think it gives the parents as well as those of us in law enforcement a better feeling about students' safety," Logan said.

In total, it costs about $90,000 a year to have the four school resource officers, but city officials said it's worth every penny.