The Tuscumbia City School System has released its re-opening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 20.

Parents have from July 28 to Aug. 10 to let their schools know if they want their children to participate in virtual or face-to-face learning options.

A short-term Blended option also will be used if a student is sick, in quarantine or the school is deemed unsafe.

The wearing of masks in schools is encouraged, but will not be required.

Find all the details below: