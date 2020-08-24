Tuscaloosa temporarily closes bars to prevent coronavirus spread

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has issued an executive order effective at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 to close bars in the city in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The order will expire on Sept. 8.

You can find the order and a statement from Gov. Kay Ivey below:

“As our students adjust to being back on campus, Tuscaloosa leaders and university officials are focused on helping to ensure their health and safety. They have made tough decisions, and I appreciate Mayor Walt Maddox and The University of Alabama leadership for tackling a serious problem as quickly as possible. If we do not act expeditiously, it leaves the potential for a situation to get out of hand, which would require even tougher, longer-lasting decisions to be enacted.

“My hope is that this will be just a brief pause on their plans to reopen and that we can get this in our rearview mirror sooner, rather than later. Clearly, it takes everyone working together to keep Alabama moving in the right direction.”