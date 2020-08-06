Clear
Teachers, staff at these North Alabama schools have tested positive for coronavirus

WAAY 31 is asking every school district in North Alabama about any known cases of employees with coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Breken Terry

As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, we know a teacher or staff member was sick or currently in quarantine in seven of about 25 districts.

You can find the information we’ve gathered so far from districts below. Stay with us on air on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com for updates.

Florence City Schools - The district confirmed an employee tested positive in the month of June. It says staff members must tell the school system if they test positive. It has no plans of mass testing.

Muscle Shoals City Schools - The superintendent tested positive and another administrator tested positive over the summer. They currently have three employees self-isolating because of possible exposure outside of school.

Franklin County Schools - The district did not comment if any staff members tested positive. It said employees have to report to the superintendent if they test positive for coronavirus. It is not testing all employees for coronavirus.

Colbert County Schools - A board of education member tested positive. No staff members have tested positive, and there are no plans to test prior to school. Teachers and staff must tell the district if they test positive.

Limestone County Schools - The district has had some teachers test positive, but from outside of the school setting. It is not requiring teachers or students to have a test prior to coming to school. Between support staff, including custodians, transportation and maintenance, they have had some positive tests.

Morgan County Schools - The district said it’s had fewer than five employees test positive. It doesn’t have plans to test teachers, staff or students prior to school starting. All of those who were positive are recovered and back at work.

Lawrence County Schools - There have been no positive cases. They have several staff members quarantining after possible exposure. Some of those quarantining staff members are waiting on test results. Others are waiting to see if they have symptoms. The staff members’ quarantine period will be up by the time school starts. The district does not intend on testing students and staff before school starts.

Decatur City Schools - The district said it’s not aware of any positive cases. They are getting a system in place to collect the number of students, staff and teachers who test positive. That system will be in place by next week.

Huntsville City Schools - The district has had employees test positive. It says employees receive daily screenings when entering facilities.

Madison County Schools - The district says it has not had positive cases.

Madison City Schools - There are 14 employees who tested positive since July 1. The district currently has no testing requirement for employees or students upon returning.

Jackson County Schools - Superintendent Kevin Dukes said from June 1 to Aug. 6, they've had three coaches test positive.

Guntersville City Schools - The district said no employees have tested positive at this time. It does not plan to test them before school starts.

We are waiting for responses from the following districts:

DeKalb County Schools

Tuscumbia City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Decatur City Schools

Athens City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Marshall County Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Arab City Schools

Albertville City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

