Teachers prepare for first day at Arab High School

Students in the Arab City Schools district will be headed to the classroom on Thursday.

The district is offering virtual and blended learning options for students this school year.

"I’m just ready to see my kids," said Alisha Roeder, Arab High School secondary math teacher.

To help students follow safety guidelines, desks in Roeder's classroom are marked with an X to show students where to sit and make sure they can social distance.

She says teachers have sanitizer to clean their rooms.

"Anything that any child has touched will be sanitized between classes," she said.

Roeder says she and other teachers have been preparing all summer for the first day of school.

"I am just hoping number one to build those relationships and teach them those essential things that they need to know to prepare them for their future," said Roeder.

The district is working under a hybrid schedule during the start of the school year.

That means only half of the students who chose traditional learning will be on campus at a time.