Students start back at Guntersville City Schools

It's back to school for students in the Guntersville City Schools district.

"It’s not your typical first day, but I’ve loved it. I love to be back," said Emma Chinchar, a Guntersville High School senior.

This school year will not be the same, but Chinchar says she expected that.

The principal at Guntersville High School said the school is operating on a hybrid schedule so students with the last name A-K are in school Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday is a virtual day for all students, and then those with the last name L-Z are in school the rest of the week.

"We opted to go with a hybrid schedule because with our 600 students, and small classrooms, many of our classrooms were going to have 25 or more students in each, so in order to maintain the social distance, we had to some way to minimize the number so the hybrid schedule allows us to do that," said Roseanne Mabrey, the principal.

At the high school, there are also other safety precautions put in place like markers in the hallways directing students where to walk.

"You have to walk a certain way, which is awesome. I’m glad that they’re doing these precautions to keep us safe," said Chinchar.

Students are social distancing in all of the classrooms, and sometimes, even when you walk into a classroom, you can see Xs on chairs where students are not supposed to sit.

"As students come in, everything has been sanitized. There’s hand sanitizer as they walk in the door for them to sanitize their hands. And then students are of course wearing their masks even though they are socially distanced, just as an added precaution," said Sherry Brown, government and economics teacher.

"Make sure that we maintain a clean environment, sanitizing the high traffic areas throughout the day," said Mabrey.

Seniors like Chinchar say they hope fellow classmates will follow the guidelines so they can stay in school during this pandemic.

"I’ve missed it. I’ve missed my friends. I’ve missed my teachers and I’m just glad to be back in the atmosphere," said Chinchar.